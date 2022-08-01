Experienced UK promoter Toby Leighton-Pope, who ended a five-year stint as AEG Presents co-CEO in December last year, has been appointed MD of recently launched TEG Europe.

Leighton-Pope, who has promoted huge tours by acts including Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry and the Rolling Stones, will oversee the expansion of TEG’s UK-based activities, which include live event promoting, ticketing, venue operations and data services.

Sydney-based live entertainment company TEG announced the formation of TEG Europe late last month. Its CEO Geoff Jones said, “Toby’s outstanding record in the live entertainment industry speaks for itself. His ideas, connections, and infectious enthusiasm make him the perfect choice to lead the further expansion of TEG’s successful integrated model into the vibrant UK and European markets.”

Prior to joining AEG, Leighton-Pope spent 15 years as a promoter for Live Nation where his roles included senior vice president of music. At Live Nation he was behind the launch of the Hard Rock Calling Festival in Hyde Park.

Leighton-Pope said he was “thrilled” to be working with the TEG Europe team, which includes former TEG MJR CEO Richard Buck who has been appointed head of European touring & Middle East partnerships.”

Based in Bristol and London, TEG Europe includes Ticketek, TEG Live Europe, TEG Venues and TEG’s data science and analytics business.

Jones said the appointments would be followed by “further growth across Europe” for TEG.