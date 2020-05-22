TEG, a live entertainment, ticketing and technology company, has announced that Ticketek will be offering Afterpay, a buy-now-pay later service.

Afterpay will become a payment option in the coming months via integration into the Ticketek website and apps. It will give music fans the option to pay for their tickets in four equal fortnightly instalments, whilst allowing them to secure their seats with the first payment.

TEG and Ticketek Chief Executive, Geoff Jones, said: “As we work on plans for the safe return of live entertainment in Australia, one of the best things we can offer fans is greater choice in how they secure tickets to future events. Ticketek with Afterpay does just that and we are thrilled to have partnered with Afterpay to offer this world-first to Ticketek fans.

“Now, more than ever, fans need payment choice. Our integration with Afterpay will give fans greater flexibility in how they pay for tickets, while further enhancing the customer experience through frictionless payments technology.”

Afterpay Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Eisen, added: “We are delighted to partner with Ticketek, which is continuing to lead the world in ticketing innovation. Our research shows that only 41% of Millennials use a credit card and reports show that this is even less for Gen Z, which is driving the desire to offer Afterpay’s solution for tickets, helping fans to budget and pay responsibly. We expect good take up from fans once big shows and events go back on sale.”