This month sees the launch of In a Field by a Bridge – a free-to-attend weekend festival coming to central London’s Potters Fields Park and St. John’s Churchyard.

Organised by Team London Bridge and HemingwayDesign, the event on 22-23 July will feature a lineup that aims to inspire sustainable living and celebrate community action.

Organisers said the event will showcase what London Bridge has to offer as an environmentally-focused business district, highlighting the transition to a carbon-neutral economy, low-impact living and healthy lifestyles.

The event’s highlights include an in-conversation with acclaimed fashion designer Wayne Hemingway; Feast in a Field by the Beyond Food Foundation; ceramic making with Keith Brymer Jones of BBC2’s The Great Pottery Throw Down; film screenings and a suitcase sale along the Thames.

For several years, the London Bridge community has been addressing global problems with local commitments. In line with the ambition of Southwark Council and the Mayor of London, local businesses have committed to a routemap with the aim of becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and decreasing the 130,000 tonnes of CO2e they produce annually.

“We hope to see In a Field By a Bridge become a regular fixture on London’s cultural calendar for many years to come,” said Team London Bridge director of arts Ellie Beedham said. “Alongside HemingwayDesign, we have curated two days of riverside festivities for the curious, creative and conscientious who also just like to have a really good time. Everything has been planned with sustainability in mind.”