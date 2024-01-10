Former co-founder of event sustainability body Isla, Ben Quarrell and major event expert Poppy Stephenson have launched a consultancy to help event and media businesses achieve their sustainability goals quicker.

The new consultancy, Sustainability Simplified, will provide advice to sporting and outdoor event organisers, agencies, corporate event planners and media businesses looking to reduce their environmental impact.

Quarrell, the co-founder of Isla’s carbon measurement platform TRACE, is joining forces with Stephenson who ran major UK festivals, from the Event Control Centre at Glastonbury to operations director for Boomtown.

Stephenson also has experience as a university lecturer teaching the next generation of event professionals and as the learning lead for Isla, designing its training programmes and progression pathways.

The consultancy has already provided work for global brand experience agency Nteractive and Westfield Rise – the team responsible for all revenue generating activities at the two Westfield shopping centres in London.

Quarrell and Stephenson said they will offer a range of bespoke services to help businesses apply sustainability advice, build this into workflows, budgets and client communications, and start reducing their carbon footprint straight away.

“Many organisations don’t know where to start when it comes to sustainability or get overwhelmed with too much information,” said Quarrell. “Sustainability Simplified provides strategy, guidance, bespoke tools and training and communications support. By diving into a company’s existing operations it is able to design processes and workflows to roll out sustainability across organisations, quickly and simply with measurable results.”