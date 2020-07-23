Airclad, a supplier of pop-up structures to events inckuding Glastonbury and Formula 1, has pivoted to providing a subscription service for face masks and protective equipment.

The UK-based company launched the subscription service earlier this year. It sees subscribers receiving a delivery of protective face masks every four weeks, as well as hand sanitiser and nitrile powder-free gloves, based on their level of subscription.

Company director Rob Statham (pictured) said: “One of our factories in China completely switched its focus to producing masks, which led to our own decision to pivot the business in a similar direction. It was also a way of keeping our staff employed during this period of uncertainty.

“The subscription service is an idea we had to help people source masks so they’re confident in their quality or know there’ll be a regular supply. We’re aware of a lot of low-grade imports that have flooded the market.

“The benefits with us are that it comes from a reputable company and the convenience of having it delivered to your door. It’s safe, hassle-free and our subscribers ensure they’re staying on the right side of the law.”