Levy, a company which provides catering to conferences and sports venues/events including the Championships at Wimbledon, has partnered with street food vendors KERB.

Levy is the sports, leisure and hospitality arm of Compass Group UK and Ireland. It is a catering partner of the O2 Arena, SSE Wembley, ExCeL London, Chelsea FC and many others.

The company is now partnering with KERB, which runs a number of street food vendors across London, including the Seven Dials Market.

KERB comprises over 240 street food traders in the UK capital, and is aiming to expand across the UK in Levy’s venues.

Jon Davies, managing director of Levy UK, said: “Our commitment to innovation at Levy is unwavering and when it comes to street food, one of today’s key taste trends, KERB is completely unrivalled in its passion, expertise and experience.

“It is exciting to support KERB’s ambition to grow its footprint into other cities in the UK via our network of venues across the country. By working directly with the best in the business, we can help our clients to move with even greater speed in accessing our nation’s best new food talent and continue to provide the broadest and boldest choices that best reflect the rapidly changing tastes and expectations of customers.”

Simon Mitchell, CEO at KERB said: “From our roots as a small group of like-minded street food traders in King’s Cross, KERB’s mission has always centred on providing our members with the best possible platforms to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams.

“Our partnership with Levy is the start of an ambitious new chapter, which will allow us to expand from our London heartlands and apply our deep expertise in creating dynamic retail markets and delivering unforgettable food experiences, to spectators, members and delegates at Levy’s venues across the UK.”