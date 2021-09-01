The Southbank Centre is to reopen its 295-seat venue the Purcell Room at Queen Elizabeth Hall on 16 September following an 18-month hiatus.

The venue, which is used for music and performance, screenings, poetry readings and talks/debates, will reopen with new event season the Purcell Sessions.

Featuring a year-long programme of over 100 events, Purcell Sessions will include a line-up of UK and international artists across music, dance, visual art, literature, the spoken word and multimedia.

The series is set to feature audiovisual installations, album launches, new collaborations, commissions and cross-genre concepts.

The initial line-up includes FAUZIA, Coby Sey, Lyra Pamuk, Abyss X, Nabihah Iqbal and Libby Heaney.

There will also be a first-time collaboration between Jeremy Deller and Holly Blakey, alongside musical artists Gwilym Gold, Dave Okumu, Oliver Coates and The Smile’s Tom Skinner. The Philharmonia Orchestra, London Contemporary Orchestra and new artistic partner Manchester Collective will also feature.

The Purcell Room has previously hosted numerous performances by acts including David Bowie, Patti Smith and Nick Cave.

Southbank Centre director of music and performing arts Gillian Moore CBE said, “The legacy of the Purcell Room is woven deep into the fabric of this space, from the artists who’ve played to packed out audiences to the composers who’ve challenged with bold new work. As it reopens this September, Purcell Sessions will launch us into our next chapter, as this most intimate space becomes our nexus of creativity and innovation, London’s ‘room for the curious’.”

Southbank Centre head of contemporary music Bengi Ünsal said, “We wanted to redefine Purcell Room so we can platform the most daring creative talent and projects, and most exciting new prospects. In Purcell Sessions, artists will find a blank canvas to unleash their pure creative spirit. Wholly artist-led and truly diverse, this will be a space where creators can take those brave creative decisions that could become some of the next decade’s most talked about cultural moments. This is truly an unrivalled new venture.”

Tickets for Purcell Sessions will go on sale on 3 September.