The Southbank Centre has announced that Chaka Khan will be the 29th curator of its annual contemporary music festival, Meltdown.

Chaka Khan’s Meltdown will take place from 14-23 June as Khan celebrates 50 years of her career.

Khan will be the 29th curator to take the helm of Meltdown, the longest-running artist-curated festival in the world. The first names for Chaka Khan’s Meltdown will be revealed in March.

Last year saw French alt-pop star Christine and the Queens curate the festival, watched by more than 30,000 people with performances from artists such as Sigur Rós, Yemi Alade, Johnny Jewel, Warpaint and Lynks.

Southbank Centre head of contemporary music Adem Holness said, “Whoever said ‘never meet your heroes’ clearly never met Chaka Khan. I’ve learnt how important community, activism, love and care are to her so these ideas, along with brilliant music, will be the foundation of Meltdown.”

Southbank Centre artistic director Mark Ball said, “The Southbank Centre was built for the nation’s enjoyment and our aim is to be the most inclusive and expressive space for our audiences. Meltdown, which takes over all of our spaces across the site truly brings that ambition to life and holds a special place in our hearts. It’s a privilege to welcome icon Chaka Khan to curate the 29th edition of the festival; as an artist, activist and change-maker, her musical legacy has impacted generations and we can’t wait to work with her to create another unforgettable Meltdown.”