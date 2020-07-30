Sound City has announced that its 2020 festival has been cancelled, and will instead be returning in 2021.

The next Sound City festival and Sound City+ conference will take place from 30 April-2 May, 2021.

Originally scheduled for May, Sound City 2020 was previously postponed until September 2020 due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

In order to cater to fans of the festival and the artists who were due to perform at the event, the Sound City team launched a series of streams on Guest House, a live-streaming platform with weekly programming. The app was designed to help artists who had to cancel live shows as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and allows fans to financially support these artists via donations.

Guest House has now become a permanent fixture of Sound City, and will still be used post-Covid-19.

The inaugural Stay At Home Festival was hosted on the app in May .The event saw live-streamed performances from Friendly Fires, The Wombats, She Drew The Gun, Ian Skelly and more.

Since then, the platform has held album launch parties for Vistas and The Blinders, along with Saturday Guest House shows for DJs such as Anti Social Jazz Club, Melodic Distraction, Chinatown Slalom and Kessler.

Sound City MD, Rebecca Ayres, said: “Cancelling Sound City this year is one of the most difficult decisions we have ever had to make, however, with all factors taken into account, we feel that by pushing ahead in September we would not be able to guarantee the usual exciting, quality event that our fans and artists deserve. It is for the best that we focus on next year’s Sound City so that we can work to give everyone an unforgettable festival experience with the very best emerging music.

“These difficult times have presented the entire music industry with incredible challenges – but there are so many examples of those challenges being turned into opportunities. We started our Guest House live-streaming platform as a way of helping artists who had a vital revenue source snatched from them, and it has grown into a highly popular part of the Sound City brand. We will continue to bring great music and experiences to fans and more opportunities to artists and partners via Guest House and look forward to a spectacular return for the Sound City festival and conference in 2021.”