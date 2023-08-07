Newcastle’s Loosefest (cap. 60,000) is the latest major festival to be cancelled at the last minute due to bad weather.
The event was due to take place from 5-6 August, with a lineup including Sean Paul, Craig David, Chase and Status, Tinchy Stryder and Example.
Acts were due to begin performing at 12pm, but shortly after organisers announced the festival’s cancellation. They said they had been advised the site was not safe to open following a site inspection, with further heavy rain expected.
Organisers arranged to open all nightclubs across Newcastle, including Riverside and Tup Tup Palace, for Loosefest ticket holders to enter for free.
The cancellation due to bad weather follows others such as the final day of Bluedot and the third day of Goodwood Festival of Speed.