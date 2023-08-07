Acts were due to begin performing at 12pm, but shortly after organisers announced the festival’s cancellation. They said they had been advised the site was not safe to open following a site inspection, with further heavy rain expected.

Organisers arranged to open all nightclubs across Newcastle, including Riverside and Tup Tup Palace, for Loosefest ticket holders to enter for free.

Organisers said in a statement, “ We deeply regret to announce that despite previous weather assurances and the best efforts by our festival and site team, unfortunately for reasons beyond our control LOOSEFEST23 is cancelled this weekend.