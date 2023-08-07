Lost your password?

Newcastle’s Loosefest (cap. 60,000) is the latest major festival to be cancelled at the last minute due to bad weather.

The event was due to take place from 5-6 August, with a lineup including Sean Paul, Craig David, Chase and Status, Tinchy Stryder and Example.

Acts were due to begin performing at 12pm, but shortly after organisers announced the festival’s cancellation. They said they had been advised the site was not safe to open following a site inspection, with further heavy rain expected.

Organisers arranged to open all nightclubs across Newcastle, including Riverside and Tup Tup Palace, for Loosefest ticket holders to enter for free.

Organisers said in a statement, “We deeply regret to announce that despite previous weather assurances and the best efforts by our festival and site team, unfortunately for reasons beyond our control LOOSEFEST23 is cancelled this weekend.
“We have been advised by the safety team and local authorities are in agreement that the festival site is not safe to open. With more heavy rain due over the weekend unfortunately we have been instructed that it will be a full festival cancellation. We appreciate this is absolutely devastating news. The safety of you guys, our artists and crew is priority as these shows and they cannot happen with out you.”

The cancellation due to bad weather follows others such as the final day of Bluedot and the third day of Goodwood Festival of Speed.

LinkedIn