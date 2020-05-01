Sound City, a festival in Liverpool which recently postponed to September due to Covid-19, is hosting a virtual gig tomorrow, Saturday 2 May.

Sound City is partnering with the Music Venues Trust and taking the event online with streaming platform Guest House.

Newcomers to Guesthouselive.co.uk can watch the event for free by starting a 60 day free trial, with ‘festivalgoers’ encouraged to pledge directly to artists through the Guest House site, and support charity partner #saveourvenues.

Headliners include a DJ set from Friendly Fires, as well as performances by The Wombats, Red Rum Club and The Night Café from 12pm onwards.

Festival founder Dave Pichilingi commented: “We were determined to fill the space in May that we have occupied for the past 13 years. We have put together an amazing line up of diverse artists and speakers from right across the globe. Everyone involved has given their time and performances for free. To show our gratitude we would urge everyone to pledge what you can when you are in the Guest House platform.

“Our aim is to still to be back where we belong in late September. For now, Sound City ‘stay at home’ Guest House takeover is our way of continuing our mission to put emerging talent in the spotlight and exciting our fans around the world.”