In the Park Festival is to launch in Newcastle next May, two months before the event also makes its debut at Liverpool’s Sefton Park.

The 5,000-capacity Newcastle edition of In the Park is a collaboration between Cream Global and Newcastle’s Lost Minds Festival. It will take place from 3-4 May Bank Holiday weekend at Leazes Park. Singer Tom Grennan (pictured) has been announced as the first headliner.

It follows the announcement of the Liverpool edition, which will have a capacity of 40,000. Promoted by Cream and Live Nation, it will take place across three days with Jamie Webster confirmed as the first headliner on 12 July, followed by Cream Classical on 13 July.