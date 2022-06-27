Event and venue services operation Sodexo Live will return to the Henley Royal Regatta in June to serve around 3,000 hospitality guests as the event makes its full-scale return.

The annual rowing event will be extended to six days for the first time this year, starting on 28 June. It is back in its traditional place in the summer season for the first time since 2019, having been cancelled in 2020 and moved to August last year due to the pandemic.

According to Henley Royal Regatta chief executive Daniel Grist, the event received a record number of crew entries this year.

Sodexo, which has worked with Henley Royal Regatta since 2013, will deliver all hospitality for the event across the Fawley Meadows Restaurant, Riverside Chalets and private dining in Temple Island.

It will also deliver a new hospitality experience at the Fawley Meadows Lounge, which is available for one day at the Regatta on 28 June.

Sodexo Live UK and Ireland CEO Rebecca Kane Burton said, “As we celebrate the Platinum Jubilee this summer, we can’t wait to partner with Henley to deliver exceptional fine dining for this quintessentially British event.”

Sodexo Live will work at events this summer including Royal Ascot and the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, as well as venues such as Newcastle United’s St James’ Park (cap. 52,405) and Hampden Park (51,866) in Glasgow.