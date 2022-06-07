Event and venue services operation Sodexo Live! has appointed former The O2 arena (cap. 20,000) VP & GM, and Lloyd Webber Theatres (LW Theatres) CEO, Rebecca Kane Burton as its UK and Ireland CEO.

Prior to spending more than four years overseeing The O2 arena, Kane was MD at Alexandra Palace for three years and was most recently at LW Theatres where she pioneered Covid-safe show formats at the company’s The London Palladium (2276). She was also heavily involved in lobbying Government for support during the crisis.

Among the recent and current events Sodexo Live! is working on are the Royal Chelsea Flower Show, Ascot Races and Henley Royal Regatta. It is working with stadiums including Hampden Park and DW Stadium. Among the company’s services are hospitality, ticketing, food retail, catering and venue sales & marketing.

Kane Burton said, “I am excited to join Sodexo Live! as we head into a busy summer season of events. I am looking forward to driving our strategic ambition and accelerating growth in a market that has high development potential. Sodexo Live! has a talented team delivering excellence in all the services they deliver and I can’t wait to meet them and see their expertise first hand.”