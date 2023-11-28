Live Nation-owned Festival Republic has announced a new one-day outdoor event, Big Smoke Festival, curated by rapper and DJ Skepta. The event will take place on 6 July at London’s Crystal Palace Park. It will have two open-air stages curated by Skepta and his house music label Más Tiempo. It will be Skepta’s only UK show in 2024.

Skepta is the latest high-profile musician to curate an outdoor music event in London, following the likes of Stormzy at All Points East, Peggy Gou’s Pleasure Gardens and Four Tet’s All-Dayer at Finsbury Park. PJ Harvey will also headline and curate an outdoor show at Gunnersbury Park next summer.

Skepta said, “I know a lot of people have been wondering when they’ll see Skepta at a festival and I really wanted to save all that energy and put it into something that was for us, by us. There’s going to be a live stage all your favourite acts – anyone you know that’s affiliated with Skepta. There’ll be a live stage on one side and the Más Tiempo stage which will also be a full lineup.”