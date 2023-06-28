Having announced in April was looking to secure longer-term deals with festival promoters to stage annual events at North London’s Finsbury Park, Haringey Council has secured an agreement Wireless Festival’s Festival Republic.

The council said it has signed a five-year agreement with the festival giant that will see major events taking place in the park each summer for the next five years. The partnership with Festival Republic will involve Wireless and two additional days of free community events taking place each year: Finsbury Fest on 4 July and Finsbury Park’s Schools Summer Festival the following day.

It said that on average, Haringey Council receives around £1.2 million from major events each year, all of which is reinvested into Finsbury Park.

Cllr Emily Arkell, cabinet member for culture, communities and leisure, said,“Securing event bookings over several years has many benefits to the council, residents and staff working in the park. By agreeing dates early, the council has security in knowing what income is expected and allows us to plan accordingly. Working over the longer term with the event organisers will allow us to develop further improvements that reduce the environmental impact of the events.

“We’re particularly pleased that this long-term agreement will see two community events taking place which will give residents the chance to come together and celebrate our amazing local musicians. I look forward to seeing and speaking with residents at Finsbury Fest and Finsbury Park’s Schools Summer Festival this year – and for many years to come.”