Skate at Somerset House is to return to the London venue this year with increased space for ice skating, a smaller group offering, and new head sponsor Moët & Chandon.

Somerset House, situated beside the Thames, will host the ice skating event in its neo-classical courtyard from 7 November – 16 January. The festive event, which will feature a 40-foot Christmas tree, was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The venue’s deputy head of commercial events Stephanie Bevan-Moss said, “It’s important for us that we can host smaller groups too. And this year people can build their event to suit their budget, incorporating an exciting range of options including the new Beano: The Art of Breaking the Rules exhibition, or a behind-the-scenes tour of key film locations or historical aspects of the venue.”

Event partners will be on site providing a range of festive treats. Jimmy Garcia Catering will run Chalet Barragiste, a new pop-up eatery inspired by the Alps, hot chocolate and gifts will be available from Hotel Chocolat’s Chocmobile, and Moët & Chandon will provide champagne and cocktails in the Skate Lounge.