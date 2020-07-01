Site Equip, a welfare and sanitation supplier to the event and construction industries, has announced the appointment of Adam Gilbert as its new Director.

Gilbert joined Site Equip full time in 2015, after previously working part-time during summer holidays, delivering and collecting for the Ministry of Defence. Following that, in 2012 he organised the deployment of portable toilets for the Olympic Torch Parade. Currently, he oversees all the sales of the company’s four brands; Site Equip, Site Waste, Site Build, and Site Event, in addition to negotiating contracts and project managing on site for the event industry.

Whilst working at Site Equip, has been selected as part of ‘Access All Areas 30 Under 30’, grown the events division by 150 per cent over three years, and designed and developed seven environmentally-friendly market leading products; three bay vacuum pods, six bay vacuum pods, 10 bay shower, six bay shower pods, a large event urinal system, vacuum urinal pod, and disabled wet room.

Gilbert said: “I am honoured to be given the title of director and to join the board in negotiating Site Equip forward through this challenging business environment. Over the past few years, we have established a clear strategy in how to develop Site Equip into a larger brand & build on our high levels of customer service. I’m surrounded by a very talented & hardworking team across all levels of the business which has given me the confidence that we will pass through this period of uncertainty & come out the other side stronger than ever.”

Managing Director, Geoff Gilbert, said: “Adam thoroughly deserves this new role as Director, and we look forward to exciting times ahead while he helps to drive the business forward with new products & innovative products, well done.”