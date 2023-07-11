Crowd management and event security company Showsec has won a five-year bid to provide backstage and standing floor operations at OVO Arena Wembley (cap. 12,500).

Showsec will return to the ASM Global-operated venue to oversee security in VIP areas, backstage, and on the floor. Leading the operation will be Showsec area manager for Greater London Marcin Szyperski and London operations executive Elie Nammour.

Szyperski said, “Returning to OVO Arena Wembley is a momentous occasion for Showsec, and we are committed to working closely with the arena’s management to deliver the best operation possible.”

Showsec co-CEO Simon Battersby said, “This achievement is a testament to our team’s hard work, dedication, and proven ability to deliver exceptional security and crowd management solutions for high-profile events. We look forward to collaborating closely with OVO Arena Wembley’s management to maintain the venue’s reputation as a world-class entertainment destination.”