Showforce, a supplier of operations services and staff to events, has partnered with industry safety specialist The Event Safety Shop (tess) to develop Covid-19 protocols and risk assessments.

The new working practices have been written in conjunction with Showforce’s NEBOSH-qualified health, safety and training manager Laurence Jones, and the highly experienced team at tess.

They are designed to minimise the risk of infection and ensure the safety of Showforce’s crew, clients and fellow contractors in the working environment, wherever practicably possible.

The protocols and risk assessments consider travel to and from site, additional sanitisation procedures, dedicated welfare areas for crew, social distancing, temperature checks for all crew before commencing work and the development of work bubbles or buddies.

All Showforce crew will undergo rigorous in-house training in the practises before arriving onsite and in line with Showforce’s existing exemplary safety record. The policies ensure that crew are well trained and ready to work, along with an additional layer of support and assurance for clients.

Operations Director Chris Martelly commented: “As we emerge from lockdown and take tentative steps back to work, the safety of our crews, clients and fellow industry suppliers is paramount. Whilst this has always been the case, the ‘new normal’ requires considerations and policies dedicated to Covid-19 safe working practises. Partnering with a company of tess’ calibre and reputation ensures that our protocols and risk assessments have been produced to the highest possible standards.

“Now that our crew are fully up to speed with what is expected of them, we’re in a strong position to support our clients and reassure them that we’ve taken all the necessary steps and implemented essential controls to mitigate the risk of infection from Covid-19 as much as we possibly can.”