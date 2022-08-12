Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Sheffield and Newcastle have been shortlisted to host next year’s Eurovision song contest.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) previously announced that this year’s Eurovision runners up the UK would host the event instead of winners Ukraine.

According to the BBC, 20 cities showed an interest in hosting the event, with cities such as London and Glasgow missing out. The successful city is to be announced in the autumn.

Eurovision organisers said the host venue should be able to host around 10,000 spectators, be within close reach of an airport and have enough hotel accommodation for at least 2,000 attendees. As a venue is needed for six to eight weeks ahead of the event, it is expected that upcoming tour dates at the host venue will be postponed or cancelled.

BBC director of unscripted content Kate Phillips said, “It’s exciting to see such a breadth of bids going through from across the UK. We are committed to delivering a truly unique Song Contest that celebrates wonderful Ukraine and champions British music and creativity in all its diversity.”