It is expected that UK arena tour dates will need to be postponed or cancelled next Spring for Eurovision 2023 to take place.

According to the BBC, Eurovision organisers said venues will be needed by producers six to eight weeks ahead of the event, and there are currently no large arenas with enough of a gap in their event calendars to host the event.

During the period leading up to Eurovision 2023, which begins in May, venues such as London’s O2 Arena (cap. 20,000), Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena (11,000), Glasgow’s SSE Hydro (14,300) and Manchester’s AO Arena (21,000) are set to host shows by artists including Elton John, Celine Deline and André Rieu.

Last year’s Eurovision runners-up the UK will host the event after organisers the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said it was unsafe for winners Ukraine to host due to Russia’s invasion.

Liverpool is the latest to make a bid to host the event, following Newcastle, while Nottingham recently announced it would not be bidding.

Liverpool Assistant Mayor and Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy, Councillor Harry Doyle, said, “Making a major event like this possible in such a short timeframe is complicated and is going to need some careful and creative planning, but we think Liverpool would be the perfect stage to celebrate this unique Eurovision.”

Nottingham City Council leader David Mellen said, ”We have carefully considered the criteria which potential host cities are required to meet ahead of submitting a formal application.

“Unfortunately, despite having a great venue, a vibrant and diverse community and excellent green transport links, Nottingham doesn’t meet the wider capacity requirements for an event of this scale.”