On the back of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest hosted by Liverpool on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine, a new one-day event, Modern Music Cities (A Eurovision Legacy Conference), will launch in the city.

Taking place on 14 July at The Spine, the event will ask what contemporary music cities look like presently and need to look like in the future, with a programme featuring discussions, panels, and presentations.

Industry experts, music creatives, cultural leaders, and policymakers will explore the significance of music cities, their cultural impact, the role of technology and industry organisations, diversity and inclusion efforts, and future prospects for the music industry within these cities.

Chair of the UK Music Diversity Task Force, Ammo Talwar MBE will highlight the efforts in promoting diversity and inclusion in the music industry, and the Launch of the Liverpool City Region ReMap Report on Black Music, will be presented by chair of the Liverpool City Region Black Music Action Group, Jennifer John.

A presentation by author and thought-leader Seth Godin will explore opportunities for music cities and their leaders, while Jamaican author, essayist and literary scholar Professor Emerita Carolyn Cooper will share the journey of Kingston as a leading music city.

Sound Diplomacy’s Shain Shapiro will explore the definition of a music city and the steps involved in creating one, while expert panellists from around the world will delve into the influence and impact on culture and industry.

A discussion on how tech is transforming music scenes and impacting creators features Spotify’s Bryan Johnson, musician Gaika, Metaverse expert Des Agyekumhene, and DJ / thought-leader Elijah Cushnie. Another panel hosted by Music Week’s Ben Homewood will cover the role of frontline industry organisations in fostering growth and sustainability in music cities, featuring Scott Lewis of EMI North and CEO of Sound City Becky Ayres.

Looking to the future, emerging music creator Ni Maxine will host a roundtable discussion on the needs and aspirations of the next generation of music creators and professionals, while UNESCO City of Music Officer for Liverpool, Kevin McManus explores the impact of major events like Eurovision in elevating a music city’s brand while supporting the local music sector.

Eurovision minister Stuart Andrew said, “Liverpool put on a blockbuster Eurovision Song Contest showcasing Ukrainian culture and British creativity, clearly demonstrating that the city can brilliantly host the biggest music events. This conference will help to build on the legacy of Liverpool’s success so that both the city’s and UK’s music sector can continue to thrive in the years to come.”