SecuTix, a supplier of ticketing services, has developed new features which allow sport and entertainment venues more flexibility around cancelled or postponed events.

The new features include mass refunds for season ticket holders, automated mass cancellations, and automatic email notifications of refund payments.

It also includes features which automatically allocate socially distanced seating, timeslots to manage entrances, and the ability to sell tickets for streamed/online content.

Southampton FC and Lancashire Cricket are among SecuTix’ clients.

Anthony Cole-Johnson, Director of Sales & Stadium Experience, Southampton FC added: “Our fans sit at the heart of everything we do at Southampton FC, in good times and bad. Our number one priority is the safe return of fans to our stadium, so whilst we continue to wait for that moment it was important to the club that we honoured our supporters’ commitment via a seamless refund operation. SecuTix delivered this complicated process extremely effectively, allowing for smooth and transparent communication with our fans throughout.”

Frédéric Longatte, CEO of SecuTix, said: “Everyone in the ticketing industry is having to rethink their way of working. Now, more than ever before, our clients need an agile tech solution that can respond and react efficiently. Some of these tools were already on the platform, but clients rarely required them. COVID has changed all this so we’ve upgraded existing tools and introduced new ones that we’re confident will sport venues future proof their operations.”