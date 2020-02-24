Secret Cinema has announced that it will be teaming up with Walt Disney Studios to adapt Disney movies as immersive experiences set within secret worlds.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two companies have signed a multi-title agreement to adapt some of Disney’s most iconic movies.

The titles that will be adapted are yet to be announced.

Secret Cinema will work with Disney’s StudioLAB, a tech hub dedicated to advancing the art of storytelling, in order to find the best way to adapt the films into event worlds.

The first show is scheduled to premiere in London later in 2020. As part of the deal, Secret Cinema is planning experiences in the US, specifically Los Angeles and New York.

Secret Cinema CEO, Max Alexander, said: “Working with The Walt Disney Studios is much more than access to a treasure trove of titles, it’s about bringing together a unique combination of skills and expertise to build ever more authentic and amazing experiences, raising the bar again for what we mean by ‘immersive cinema.’”

Secret Cinema was launched in 2007 by Fabien Riggall. It has already put on adaptations of Blade Runner, Moulin Rouge, Dirty Dancing,and previously tackled Star Wars: The Empire