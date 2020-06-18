Secret Cinema, pioneer of immersive film experiences, has announced a new drive-in event series.

‘The Drive-in’ is launching in partnership with Haagen-Dazs, and will open on 5 July at Goodwood Motor Circuit. The first film will be Rush – depicting the rivalry between racing greats James Hunt and Niki Lauda.

Secret Cinema will be partnering with film studios Disney, Lionsgate and StudioCanal, showing titles including: Moana, The Incredibles, Cars, Mary Poppins Returns, Zootropolis, Toy Story, The Hunger Games, Knives Out, Moulin Rouge, Star Wars, Dirty Dancing, Reservoir Dogs, Pretty Woman, Fight Club and American Psycho.

The first screening will be in keeping with Secret Cinema’s immersive tradition. The audience will be introduced to Frankie and Johnny Starlight, who own the original travelling Drive In cinema. The pre-show online experience creates a narrative hub to introduce these host characters and provide tips on costume inspiration and car makeovers.

Each event will feature a 30-minute pre-screening performance, where Frankie and Johnny will co-host a live broadcast via portable JBL speakers directly into cars, featuring film-inspired tunes and interactive games. Attendees can also dial into a pre-show Zoom party, with the best dressed, best dancers, most decked out car interior and most fun players up on the big screen.

Max Alexander, CEO, Secret Cinema commented: “Secret Cinema allows people to escape reality through the magic and wonder of iconic and beloved films, and this is just what people need right now. In April we launched Secret Sofa in partnership with Häagen-Dazs – a virtual film club – and it was a huge success, and everyone loved the participatory nature of it, and we can’t wait to showcase Drive-in together with Häagen-Dazs again. We’re honoured that Goodwood chose to partner with us, what an incredible and iconic location with its heritage and prestige to launch our first drive-in. This is going to be an incredible series of events with a phenomenal atmosphere. No one produces events like Secret Cinema.”

Gini Sharvill, Global Marketing Manager, Häagen-Dazs comments: “We’re delighted to continue our strategic collaboration with Secret Cinema that began with Secret Sofa earlier this year, which created a truly unique moment in culture in households across Britain while providing genuine moments of happiness during isolation.”