@TheDriveIn, a series of drive-in film screenings, is launching a winter-themed ‘Christmas @TheDrivein’.

The new event series will feature options for those without cars, with igloo-style pods and ‘alpine chalets’ for groups of up to six people.

Christmas @TheDriveIn will feature family games, Christmas quizzes, cocktails, and food trucks. Films which will be on show include Elf, Love Actually, Home Alone, It’s a Wonderful Life, ET, Batman Returns and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Each screening will be preceded by a programme of entertainment, including stand-up comedy, Christmas quizzes, silent car discos and carol karaoke. Guests are checked in using their license plates to avoid contact with staff.

Tickets are £30 per car or £15 per person for chalets, and go on sale next Friday 9 October.

Alan Crofton, Festival Director at Mainstage Festivals and organiser of @TheDriveIn, commented: “We had such a blast touring up and down the country this summer. Thousands of people appreciated the chance to do something different during a time when there were virtually no entertainment options available, and also the chance to experience the magic of the drive-in for the first time.

“We can’t wait to do it all again, this time with a festive twist! We are particularly excited about the alpine chalets and domes that will give those without a car the chance to join our drive-in winter wonderland.”