Drive-in Me Crazy, a series of drive-in events scheduled to take place in Kent, has been cancelled over fears of airborne virus transmission.

The event series was set to begin with Lark in the Park, an evening of stand-up comedy featuring Marcus Brigstocke, Stephen K Amos and Rachel Parris. The event was due to take place at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent.

However, Maidstone Borough Council has now said it can no longer grant permission for the event to go ahead, after recent government guidance regarding outdoor events highlighted the “possible spread of Covid-19 through people raising their voices over loud music or laughing loudly.”

A statement from the organisers said: “Despite all relevant safety paperwork being submitted, with no current concerns raised – only praise on how comprehensive our plan was – Maidstone Borough Council has decided to err on the side of caution, which we have no choice but to respect.

“It was our goal to deliver hope and joy, giving you guys something to look forward to, whilst doing our bit in helping the local economy by investing in the town and creating over 100 jobs. All whilst ensuring the safety of our customers and staff, and delivering festival-quality entertainment for all.”

Organisers are now hoping to reschedule for October, and are asking ticket holders to retain their tickets.