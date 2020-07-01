NAEC Stoneleigh, an event venue in Warwickshire, is hosting a new drive-in event series called Drive and Dine Theatre, from 21-26 July.

The drive-in events are being organised by Brand Events, and will show movie screenings alongside live comedy, plus food from Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge. It will accommodate 200 cars for each daily screening at Kenilworth’s Stoneleigh Park.

The venue and event organisers will implement rigorous cleaning and safety processes to ensure it is fully compliant with all Covid-19 procedures and measures.

Films to be shown on the big screen include La La Land, which opens the six-day run at 7pm on Tuesday July 21, the classics Back to the Future, Jaws and Grease, while Oscar-winning 1917 plays on Sunday, July 26.

Comedy will be provided from the likes of Ed Byrne, Mark Watson and Daliso Chaponda, along with an exclusive menu curated by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge.

Chris Hartley, Managing Director at NAEC Stoneleigh, said: “We’re really excited to be welcoming Drive and Dine Theatre to NAEC Stoneleigh.

“This will be the first such event we have hosted and is a fantastic opportunity for the local community to come along, enjoy a fab film, some top-class comedy and food from one of the country’s leading chefs.

“After what has felt like a long few months of restrictions and lack of social activity, I’m sure this experience will appeal to a lot of people.

“It is also a welcome return for us as a venue. We have not been idle throughout the lockdown period and have actually won a number of new events, so this is a wonderful way to kick off our renaissance and, hopefully, to inspire confidence both in the events industry and the wider community that ‘normal service’ is very much resuming.”