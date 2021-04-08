Mike Wroe, former CFO of Just Eat plc, has been appointed as non-executive chairman of JLLighting and JLLive, a TV and events supplier.

The JL companies bring together two suppliers to the TV and events industries, JLLighting and JLLive, who together blend television and film techniques to curate immersive and interactive events to live, online and on-demand audiences. Their clients have included WOMAD Festival in Wiltshire, Flovibe Festival in Hampshire

Wroe has a wealth of experience as a senior executive, board member and non-executive director over the course of a 20 year career. As chief finance officer at Just Eat plc, Wroe led the transformation of a £20m start-up into a highly successful £4bn FTSE business operating in 15 countries worldwide. Amongst a variety of advisory roles to a number of leading European growth business, Wroe is also currently an active angel investor and is non-executive chairman of private equity backed proSapient Limited, the technology-led network and primary research platform.

Jack Linaker, group director of JLLighting and JLLive, said: “We are thrilled to have Wroe on board. His strategic vision will help us steer the business as we grow and enter new territories. Wroe’s highly successful track record across a breadth of functions means he has a holistic and creative approach to business which dovetails perfectly with our culture and aspirations.

“Wroe’s experience in identifying consumer and audience trends means we can depend on him to bring his perspective and approach to our industry so that we can offer our clients new ways of connecting with their audiences.”

Mike Wroe added: “In the last 12 months, digital acceptance has leapt 10 years, dramatically changing the way people consume media and content. This change has radicalised the boundaries and expectations of what a ‘live experience’ delivers for audiences.

“I am delighted to be joining the companies at this exciting time in their growth, and I look forward to working with the team to help deliver that growth through broadcast, live and digital experiences for our clients.”