Global live entertainment logistics specialist, Rock-it Global, is to sponsor a fundraiser football match for charity Ravi’s Dream, aiming to raise £250,000 for brain tumour research.

Rock-it Global, part of Global Critical Logistics (GCL), will sponsor football shirts for the fundraiser on 11 June, which will feature a line-up of members from Gorillaz, The XX, and Metronomy as well as an under-eight’s tournament.

Ravi’s Dream was founded by eight-year-old Ravi Adelekan, following the discovery and subsequent surgery of a benign tumor found in his brain stem two years ago. Funds raised will go towards The Brain Tumour Charity and Brainstrust, which aim to advance medical research into developing cures and treatments for brain tumors. The charity has already raised over £79,000 towards the target.

Harry Calthorpe, music touring sales at Rock-it Global, said, “Ravi’s Dream is a foundation started by the son of our client Gbenga Adelekan, bass player of Metronomy, and is therefore close to our hearts. Sponsoring the football match was a natural decision for Rock-it as a rewarding and meaningful cause for our team to be a part of and reinforces our company’s philosophy of cultivating deeper connections with our community.”

Hosted by Worthing FC and Preston Park Panthers, tickets for the fundraiser can be booked here.