Independent Herfordshire-based event rigging specialist Rigging Team has launched a new training scheme for those looking to establish a career in the live events sector.

The company said its Entertainment Rigger Training Scheme will offer trainees the necessary skills, knowledge, experience and confidence to achieve their National Rigging Certificate (NRC) Level 2 during the 30-month programme.

The trainees will begin in the warehouse, familiarising themselves with the basics of rigging equipment and operations, then progress through the various departments before graduating to working independently on-site as part of the team.

In addition to the foundations of rigging, the candidates will be given additional training in skills such as show automation, work at height and inspection of lifting equipment. Upon completion, the trainees may be offered an opportunity to extend their training to gain further experience and skills in order to work towards their NRC Level 3.

Rigging Team said the initiative has been introduced as part of its long-term aim of developing new talent, during what many see to be a severe skills shortage within the industry.

Rigging Team managing director Adam Searle said, “We’re always eager to invest in what will be the next generation of people in our industry.

“Rigging Team is passionate about providing opportunities for young people and actively works to inspire individuals to not only exemplify our company values, but also to recognise and achieve their full potential.”

Founded in 2010, Rigging Team works internationally, providing rigging and professional services to the live events, TV and film industries.