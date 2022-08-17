Progressive Promotions has moved next year’s Radar Festival (cap. 2,600) from Guildford’s Corner House to Manchester’s BEC Arena, with an extra day added.

The progressive and metal music festival, organised by Ash Cook, Catherine Jackson and Joe James, has held two editions since its launch four years ago. The next edition will take place from 28-30 July 2023.

Organisers said in a statement that the move gives the event a substantial capacity increase: “This bigger space means bigger bands, bigger production, and a bigger experience for everyone that supports us. We’re beyond excited.

“In our two events, we have welcomed customers from America to Australia and everywhere in between, creating a truly international event. The BEC Arena is a hub of large scale live events and we can’t wait to bring our vibrant, eclectic event to the North West.”