Protec has upgraded its video capabilities globally with the purchase of Absen PL2.5mm indoor panels and PL3.9mm W outdoor panels for all branches in the UK, UAE and KSA.

These screens have a side lock design meaning they can be installed flat or with a curve. The company has also invested in the NovaStar NovaPro UHD Jr All-in-One Controllers and the NovaStar VX6s control boxes. With screens based in Birmingham, Dubai and Riyadh, this means Protec can assist clients across UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa with both large scale and intimate video solutions.

The investment is in addition to the new ClayPaky Xtylos and Sharpy Plus the lighting departments have received.

The Dubai audio team have been investing in more powerful solutions to meet increased networking and processing demands which led to them being first in the Middle East region to adopt the ‘world’s most advanced’ Outline Newton 16 + 8 processor.

Protec has also invested in the Waves SoundGrid Extreme Server, more Shure Axient gear with Showlink capabilities and increased its stock of Rednet Dante A8R, D16 units, Luminex 16XTs, L-Acoustics Syva, L-Acoustics X15s and L-Acoustics X8s, ADX1 Shure beltpacks and Sennheiser 2050 in ear monitors.