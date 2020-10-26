London venue Printworks has released a statement about its omission from the government’s culture recovery fund.

The venue is managed by Broadwick Live, alongside other London venues Magazine, The Drumsheds and Exhibition London, as well as Manchester’s The Depot Mayfield.

None of the venues received any money from the cultural recovery fund, and are calling for an urgent review of financial support.

The statement reads: “Last week’s culture recovery fund delivered a much-needed lifeline to the world-leading arts & culture industry here in the UK, with over £330m of grants handed out by Arts Council England.

“However as many of you are aware, Printworks’ application for the recent round of the CRF which also included other Broadwick Live venues was unsuccessful.

“We pride ourselves on being a brand that upholds the importance of music and culture in the lives of so many. For the past 4 years, Printworks has provided a platform for countless artists, both established and emerging, bringing unforgettable experiences to the thousands of music fans we have had the pleasure of inviting through our doors.”