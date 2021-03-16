London-based independent booking agency Runway Artists has hired Steve Backman, who joins the agency from Primary Talent where he spent the past 19 years.

Backman will bring his roster with him to Runaway Artists, which was founded by ATC Live agent Matt Hanner in the spring of 2020. Backman’s acts include You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, Emmy The Great, Gabriella Cilmi, DJ Steve Lamacq, The Bootleg Beatles, The Mission, Art School Girlfriend, Odina, Cattle & Cane and The KVB.

They will join Runaway Artists’s clients including Mercury Prize-shortlisted Lanterns On The Lake as well as The Futureheads, Sleeper, I See Rivers, Ned’s Atomic Dustbin, Highasakite, Black Belt Eagle Scout and Wyldest.

“It’s great that an agent of Steve’s pedigree had enough belief in what I’d started to want to come on board,” said Hanner. “We have a shared ethos and approach to the way we work with our artists and I think we will benefit from working together.”

Backman added, “It’s a chance for me to put my knowledge to something new, fresh and exciting that we have control of. We are the masters of our own destiny and that is really freeing.”