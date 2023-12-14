Veteran artist agent Peter Elliott has announced his retirement, 28 years after joining Primary Talent International (PTI).

Elliott, who will leave PTI at end of the year, was MD of the agency from 2007-2021. His roster has included Daft Punk, Basement Jaxx, The Streets, Plan B, Royksopp, Dizzee Rascal, Lana Del Rey, Phoenix, Loyle Carner, Morcheeba, Lemon Jelly and Zero 7.

Elliott said, “I have had great fun working alongside good and dynamic people. We grew Primary with a ‘family’ ethos, driven by a desire to work with the most creative people and talent, and in my role as an agent I have been privileged to work with and help develop many wonderful musicians, creatives and great genre defining artists. All in all, it’s been a damn fine journey.”

Primary Talent International CEO Matt Bates added, “I have spent the majority of my career working alongside Peter here at Primary. His drive and passion are deeply ingrained into everything we do and what the company stands for. He has helped mentor a new generation of great agents here and leaves a great legacy and amazing foundations to continue building from.”