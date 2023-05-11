During the past decade the PPL Momentum Music Fund has supported more than 300 UK tours and 1,600 live dates while helping to generate £22 million for the British music industry, according to a PRS Foundation report on its impact since it was established in 2013.

The foundation said the report confirms the fund has been transformational for more than 500 UK artists at the tipping points of their careers, and it has supported artists from diverse backgrounds – with more than half of grantees being of Black, Asian or other ethnically diverse heritage, and based outside London.

Among the acts to have benefited from the initiative are Little Simz, Ghostpoet, Sam Fender (pictured), Years and Years and Kae Tempest.

The PPL Momentum Music Fund is run by PRS Foundation in partnership with PPL, Creative Wales, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Invest Northern Ireland and Spotify. The fund was designed to provide career-boosting grants of between £5,000-£15,000 to acts at a pivotal time in their creative and business development.

The report is being launched today, 11 May, at Live Nation’s The Great Escape festival in Brighton, followed by a panel discussion with PRS, PPL, Arts Council Northern Ireland, Brownswood, Warp and Momentum Fund grantee Big Joanie.

PPL CEO Peter Leathem said, “As the Fund continues to grow its legacy over the coming years, I look forward to seeing the impact of investing in even more hard-working and talented artists at crucial career tipping points causing a positive ripple effect through the wider music ecosystem.”