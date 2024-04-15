Fledgling concert promoters can apply for grants of up to £3,500 to support a range of activity, including the booking, programming and promotion of gigs, concerts, club nights, showcases, tours and other performances.

The PRS Foundation said its newly launched Early Career Promoter Fund, created with support from DCMS and Arts Council England, recognises the vital role independent promoters play in supporting the talent pipeline across England and within the nighttime economy, and offers grant funding and capacity building support, with the aim of bolstering the grassroots music ecosystems.

The fund will be provided to help cover costs associated with promoting shows such as venue hire, production, artist and/or DJ fees and crew fees. PRS said the scheme will also offer mentoring, coaching, shadowing, workshops, masterclasses, and other skill building and networking opportunities.

It said the Early Career Promoter Fund will also help to address underrepresentation, ensuring support reaches a diverse range of promoters, and proactively encouraging grantees to support a diverse range of artists and music genres nationwide.

Promoters can apply for Early Career Promoter Fund support from PRS Foundation’s website. The application portal will open on 2 May.

The first deadline for the submission of applications will be 6pm on 13 June. Subsequent monthly deadlines will be listed on PRS Foundation’s website. All funding decisions will be delivered within 6-8 weeks of each deadline, and selected grantees will be invited to attend cohort induction meetings and a series of workshops delivered by PRS Foundation and associates.

PRS Foundation CEO Joe Frankland said, “The grassroots music sector plays a crucial role in bolstering scenes and developing talent while driving the economic, cultural and social success of music nationally. We’re delighted to manage the Early Career Promoter Fund in partnership with Arts Council England and DCMS to offer funding and capacity building support to hundreds of independent promoters who – alongside venues, festivals, artists and crews – will help to build a more robust and diverse live music sector. We’re looking forward to see who applies and to supporting exciting music events across England.”