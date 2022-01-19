PRS Foundation’s Power Up initiative, designed to elevate Black music creators and industry professionals, has launched a second year of its diversity participant programme.

Successful applicants will gain grant support of up to £15,000, take part in professional development masterclasses and receive mentoring and coaching.

Since its launch in April 2021, the programme has supported 20 Black music creators and 20 Black executives and industry professionals.

Participants will have collaborative opportunities, take part in in-person and digital meetups, and have access to partners and marketing support.

Power Up is guided by an Executive Steering Group (ESC), featuring Black professionals in the UK music industry. It is managed by PRS Foundation in partnership with YouTube Music, Beggars Group, Spotify and the Black Music Coalition, and supported by Creative Scotland, Believe, BPI, FAC, MMF, Musicians’ Union and PPL.

Power Up co-founder Ben Wynter (pictured) said, “While there is still a long way to go, I hope that more organisations will engage with Power Up and as a result, our participants will lead the vanguard as they take huge personal steps and make giant leaps of change within the industry, filling roles and occupying new spaces within the business.”

Senior Power Up manager at PRS Foundation, Yaw Owusu said, “It has been so fulfilling to see measurable change – whether that has been the exchange of essential information and ideas, projects and ambitions being fulfilled, support and inspiration being shared, or new networks and work being created.”

The deadline for entry is 17 February, with successful applicants announced in April.