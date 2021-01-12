PRS for Music charitable division PRS Foundation has appointed DJ, producer and label boss Kwame Safo to oversee the management of its flagship funding programmes, including the PPL Momentum Music Fund, International Showcase Fund and Hitmaker initiative.

The organisation said Safo has played “a pivotal role“ in shaping the UK dance music landscape through his records, releases, live shows and his radio shows on Rinse FM, Kiss FM, Deja Vu FM and his Houseology 101 show.

PRS Foundation CEO Joe Frankland said, “We’re delighted to welcome Kwame to the PRS Foundation team. His music connections and experience across multiple sectors of the industry will be a fantastic asset to the organisation, the team and the ground-breaking industry funds he will be managing.”

The PPL Momentum Music Fund offers grants of £5,000-£15,000 for UK-based artists to break through to the next level of their careers. Activities eligible for support include recording, touring and marketing.

The International Showcase Fund offers export support for UK-based artists who have been invited to perform at international showcasing festivals.