Collection society PRS for Music has appointed Stevie Spring CBE as the new chair of the PRS for Music board.

She succeeds Stephen Davidson, who has held the role since 2014 and will be formally standing down at this year’s AGM.

Originally a lawyer, Spring brings extensive board chairing experience across public, private, charity, government and membership organisations. She served as executive chair of the UK’s global cultural organisation, The British Council, until early 2023; is currently chair of the mental health charity, Mind; served on the pladis EDI Board; is an Independent non-executive director for the Co-op Group; and is an investor/director for two tech scale-ups.

She previously spent 35 years in the creative industries including CEO roles at two international media groups, ClearChannel and Future plc, as well as chairing Children in Need for the BBC.

Spring said, “I love working with creative people and I love music. Andrea’s vision is progressive and ambitious; I’m very excited to be joining the PRS for Music Board at a time of such challenge and such opportunity.”

PRS for Music CEO Andrea Czapary Martin said, “Stevie’s appointment is a reflection on our ambition to maximise the value of the rights we represent and deliver world-class services for members and customers. She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, with a career as CEO and Chair, that spans global companies, small start-ups and charities. As we enter our 110th year, I look forward to working closely with Stevie to shape the next chapter of PRS for Music.

“I am grateful to Stephen for his invaluable and studious advice, guiding us through some of the most precarious and prosperous years the music industry has faced. His support and counsel have helped to shape PRS for Music into the high-achieving global business it is today.”