PPL has appointed Natalie Wade, founder of youth development charity Small Green Shoots, as director of music industry engagement.

In the newly created role, Wade will join PPL CEO Peter Leathem’s management team and will work to ensure performers and recording rights holders are aware of the international neighbouring rights revenue opportunities available to them.

London-based Small Green Shoots was launched in 2010 by Wade, and has since supported the career development of artists, industry executives and artist managers. The charity focuses on assisting disadvantaged young people into higher education or careers by giving them experience of working on music projects and events.

Leatham said, “Her work has changed the lives of many young people for the better and also built a diverse talent pipeline for those companies that partnered with her.”

Wade commented, “Having built and developed Small Green Shoots from scratch, this has been a huge decision for me personally. However, I know I am leaving the charity in safe hands, and believe I can make a real impact in this exciting new role.”