Mentoring network The Cat’s Mother has partnered with music licensing company PPL to provide support for young women entering the music industry.

The collaboration will see the two organisations work together in 2021 with the aim of “helping young women build networks and knowledge as the foundation to a successful career in music”, through a series of events and activities.

Formed in November 2019, The Cat’s Mother is a mentoring network that aims to “provide an impactful, voluntary consultancy service for aspiring young women starting their careers in the creative industries”.

The Cat’s Mother, co-founded by Niki Evangelou and Natalie Wade (pictured), gives women in the music industry the opportunity to ‘bank” hours of their time which are then gifted to aspiring young women via 30-minute mentoring meetings. The aim of The Cat’s Mother’s is to “disrupt the norm, inspire and impart real-life advice and knowledge from current female music executives, and in doing so create the next cohort of female industry leaders”.

Wade said, “PPL was the first partner we approached to join us in hosting these events. Their commitment to transparency in addressing the gender pay gap, their work across the UK and generally, being really nice people to work with made them the natural partner for us.”

Kate Reilly, director of people and organisational development at PPL said, “The Cat’s Mother offers a unique opportunity to those that may otherwise struggle, through no fault of their own, to start and sustain a career in our industry. It is a pleasure not just to support their initiative but to help expand it. By working with The Cat’s Mother we can further support women, of all backgrounds, to establish themselves as the future leaders of the music industry.”