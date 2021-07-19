Urban Development (UD) has announced the return of its Industry Takeover All Dayer, which brings together aspiring underground talent with today’s influential Black music culture leaders.

Taking place on 4 September at Protein Studios (cap. 450) in Shoreditch, the event will include panel discussions, masterclasses and one-to-one sessions from music industry experts.

The event’s partners include BRIT Trust, PRS Foundation and Vivendi Create Joy. Media partner TRENCH will host the 20 Years of Grime panel, while music licensing organisation PPL will curate a group of experts for the event’s panel Get Paid, Get Played.

Among the lineup of the event’s confirmed participants are BBC1xtra Breakfast Show presenter Nadia Jae, No Signal presenter Jason ’Scully’ Kavuma, and Powerlist 100, MC and entrepreneur J2K.

UD founder and director Pamela McCormick said, “Industry Takeover has been pivotal in the careers of many young people in music over the years and continues to bring communities together around Black music and Black music culture.”

PPL chief executive officer Peter Leathem said, “We look forward to continuing our partnership with UD as we work towards a more diverse, equitable and inclusive music landscape.”

BPI director of events Maggie Crowe said, “The BRIT Trust exists to promote education and wellbeing through music and to connect with and inspire diverse young people of all backgrounds who want to draw on their passion for music to work in the industry. We are happy to support the Industry All Dayer in partnership with UD which fits that remit perfectly.”

PRS CEO Joe Frankland said, “As part of our network of Talent Development Partners, UD are one of the key organisations around the UK that are at the forefront of developing music creators and future industry leaders, and their Industry Takeover All Dayer has become an important moment in the calendar to ask questions and gain knowledge to develop careers in music.”