Global architectural design firm Populous, which has designed venues including the Las Vegas Sphere, is to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a new exhibition in partnership with Getty Images.

The event, Live Emotion, will celebrate “historic moments and fan emotions” that the company’s work has been part of over the past four decades.

The exhibition will take place through November and December at galleries in London, New York and Brisbane, each staging a variety of events, including public open days. It will also be displayed in an interactive digital format from the end of November.

Live Emotion includes images and moments from venues including Wembley Stadium, The Emirates, Principality Stadium, Accor Stadium, Oriole Park, Yankee Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, ICC Sydney, the Narendra Modi Stadium, Kai Tak Sports Park, the O2 Arena and Sphere — as well as major events such as the Super Bowl, FIFA World Cup games and NHL Winter Classic.

The London exhibition will be open free to the public on 25 November at Noho Showrooms. The New York version will open from 2-3 December at The Starrett-Lehigh Building.

Populous founder and global chair Earl Santee said, “Forty years ago, a group of architects and designers came together in a common cause — to design the places where people love to be together. Those architects built up the practice to become Populous and, over time, the buildings, structures and venues they have created have helped shape the way the world engages with sports and entertainment. We are delighted to celebrate the innovation of those designs and the work of our teams through this exhibition.

“The collection provides a snapshot of evolving innovation in the way we enjoy sport, entertainment and live events, capturing the designs of the buildings themselves and the emotions of the fans who enjoy them. And whatever the next 40 years of innovation brings, with a heightened focus on a sustainable and more digitally connected future, that emotional connection and the idea of drawing people together will remain fundamental to communities throughout the world.”