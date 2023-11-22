Pink Moon, a Yorkshire-based supplier of festival tents and equipment, has expanded to offer clients a new ‘all-in-one’ events solution.

Pink Moon said the latest offering will enable the business to expand its expertise to be a fully managed events company. The new division, Pink Moon Events, will be based in Tockwith near Wetherby.

Will a collection of 5,500 accommodation structures, Pink Moon (previously known as Festival Extras) services up to 45,000 customers a year at events such as Formula 1 at Silverstone and festivals including the Isle of Wight, Electric Picnic and Latitude.

Pink Moon managing director Harry Lister said, “Pink Moon Events is an all-in-one events solutions company.

“It is not just the tent that we can provide, we can also provide everything else. We can provide a restaurant and bar on site, toilets and showers, mobile charging, pamper parlour and coffee stands.

“We can provide event support for weddings, corporate festivals, private birthday parties and much more. Basically, we are an all-in-one events company capable of producing or supplying your event.”