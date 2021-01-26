TICKETsrv, a ticketing technology company specialising in outdoor events, has developed a new system to assist with Covid-19 testing at Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport.

The company, which has ticketed events including the Royal Welsh Show and Badminton Horse Trials, won a time-slot booking contract for testing, allowing passengers flying in and out of the airport to have the option of paying for a test before travelling or on return.

The airport is working alongside Merseyside-based Test Assurance Group to offer passengers needing a Fit to Fly or Test to Release certificate the opportunity to book a Covid-19 PCR test.

TICKETsrv has developed a system that enables customers to select a time slot for arrival, and helps venues plan queue management. It ensures that the maximum number of visitors is not exceeded on-site at any one time, and customers can view remaining availability when booking. It also integrates with TICKETsrv’s entry scanners.

“Within a challenging climate it has been vital to adapt and innovate, and the flexibility of our system has enabled us to evolve into new areas of business,” said TICKETsrv sales & marketing director Sally-Ann Jay.

Lucy O’Shaughnessy, commercial director at the airport, said: “This is another important step along the road to recovery for the travel industry and we are delighted to be able to work with a local company to offer our passengers a convenient, hassle free service to help them get back to travelling overseas once more.”