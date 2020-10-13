Steve Yeardsley MD of technical production company OneBigStar is setting up a new festival.

Unlocked Fest is due to take place at Newark Showground from 18-20 June 2021 with a line up of acts including Ministry of Sound Classical, The Feeling, Craig Charles, Inner City and Republica already confirmed.

Billed by organisers as a boutique event with high production values, Unlocked Fest will combine contemporary artists and DJs with tribute acts across the main stage, big top and a “late night” venue.

The 10,000-capacity festival will also feature a traditional funfair, dedicated kids zone, silent disco, and an array of glamping options. A limited number of “launch” tickets are on sale priced £156 via ticketing partner Gigantic.

The festival will be entirely cashless, in partnership with Weezevent.

Yeardsley, who has almost 20 years’ experience working in the events industry delivering technical production to festivals, tours and consumer events, believes he’s identified a gap in the market for a boutique event experience.

He said, “The UK undoubtedly has some amazing festivals and outdoor events. Unlocked Fest aims to marry a vibrant music festival with high-end production values with the food and beverage offer that you expect to find when you attend outdoor events such as Goodwood Festival of Speed or Wimbledon, in order to create an experience that will appeal both to seasoned festival goers and also to an audience who might not otherwise attend a festival.

“Having come out of a year where there have been no events at all, I think that by next June the public will be beyond ready to enjoy great music, food and drink with friends and family in a relaxing and ambient environment.”