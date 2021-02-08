One Fiinix Live, the independent live music agency launched in November last year by Jon Ollier the UK booking agent for acts such as Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie, Lauv, 2Cellos and JC Stewart, has announced its first new agent hire.

Jess Kinn (pictured) has joined the company from live music streaming specialists LIVENow. She was previously an agent at Paradigm Agency, where her client base included Mallrat, Years & Years and Rebecca Garton.

Kinn will report directly to Ollier. At this stage it is unclear which of her previous clients will be joining her.

Kinn started her career in live music with The Leighton Pope Organisation before joining Paradigm Agency where she worked her way up from reception to agent. As a booker she worked across acts including Shawn Mendes, Halsey, Alan Walker and Faithless before becoming an agent. In 2018 she was named as Live UK’s Backstage Star and a Music Week Rising Star. In 2020 she headed up events for LIVENow working on live streams for The Pete Tong Heritage Orchestra, Gorillaz and the record breaking Dua Lipa Studio 2054 stream.

Ollier said, “Jess is everything we are looking for as we build our new business. She is an exciting and forward-thinking talent with a fantastic reputation, and we are really thrilled to have her join us. I believe she has a huge future ahead of her and I am excited to be a part of it!”